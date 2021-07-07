Travis Etienne Reveals How It’s Going At Wide Receiver

Surprising news came out of Jacksonville Jaguars camp earlier this offseason that first-round draft pick Travis Etienne worked out at wide receiver during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Etienne had blossomed into one of college football’s most electric running backs during his four years at Clemson, so the decision to have him focus his talents elsewhere baffled those outside of the organization. However, the workouts seem to be going along smoothly thus far.

Etienne credited former Clemson teammate and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as playing a major role in his development as a receiver this offseason. Most of the running back’s pass-catching work at Clemson came out of the backfield, but he shared that the quarterback helped him understand certain route running patterns and other skills that he needed to improve to be a reliable receiver.

“So now I am just like kind of learning real receiver routes and having Trev here to go just do simple things as run routes outside and just kind of go over it by ourselves, [it] has really been great for me and really helped me just speed up that process,” Etienne said, via John Shipley of SI.com.

Jaguars fans will be happy to hear that Etienne and Lawrence have continued to grow their relationship since moving to Jacksonville. Both players will be major pieces in the franchise’s future, so will need to have strong chemistry in order to turn things around.

It remains unclear what head coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars plan to do with Etienne moving forward. With 2020 breakout James Robinson and longtime veteran Carlos Hyde also competing for carries, the recent first round draft pick might be left without a place to slot in, unless it comes at wide receiver.

Etienne did improve as a pass-catcher during each of his seasons with Clemson. In his senior year, he caught 48 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars return to training camp later this month where more information on Etienne’s future role should be given ahead of Week 1.