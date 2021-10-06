Trevor Lawrence Comments On The Urban Meyer Situation

The start of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s time in the NFL has been rough to say the least.

Nearly a week ago, the Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, giving the team its fourth loss of the season and 19th-straight loss since Week 2 of the 2020 season. Following the loss, Meyer opted to remain in Ohio rather than travel back with the Jaguars to Jacksonville.

That turned out to be a mistake for the coach. A few days later, a video showing Meyer at his Columbus restaurant with a woman who was not his wife went viral on social media.

Meyer found himself in hot water as a result. On Wednesday morning, Meyer held a team meeting where he reportedly apologized to the team.

A few hours later, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence stepped to the microphone.

“He’s still my head coach. We’re a team and we’ll work through this,” Lawrence said of his coach’s transgressions.

On Wednesday morning, reporters asked Meyer why he didn’t just fly home with the team. “I thought at the time it was a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself,” he said today.

Despite the viral video, it sounds like Jaguars players – or at least Trevor Lawrence – is willing to put the incident behind them.

We’ll have to wait and see if Meyer can regain the trust of his team.