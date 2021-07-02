Report: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Still In ‘Standoff’ Over Rookie Contract

There is little doubt that Trevor Lawrence will be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback when Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season rolls around. He’s been participating in the team’s offseason program, but as of now, has not yet signed his rookie deal.

There isn’t a ton of drama in terms of how much the former Clemson superstar will make. With the rookie wage scale, Lawrence is set to receive a fully-guaranteed four-year, $36.79 million deal with a fifth-year team option. He’ll get over $24 million as a signing bonus as well.

The main hangup that we see with big rookie deals like this comes from “offset” language. While Lawrence’s contract will be fully guaranteed, the Jaguars are hoping to add language to the deal that, in the unlikely event that the QB is released, guaranteed money that he receives in a contract from another team reduces what the Jaguars owe him. ESPN’s Field Yates says this is the one hang-up between the two sides at this point.

“Lawrence’s contract is not done, it’s probably a bit of a standoff because with these rookie deals it’s about offset language in those third and fourth years,” Yates reported on Thursday’s SportsCenter, via Bleacher Report. “If somebody gets injured, then the offset language can play a part.

All in all, these hangups seem to be procedural, and it’s likely Lawrence will sign sooner rather than later. But for now, the Jags are yet to make things official with the most important pla… https://t.co/N8YtOTw2R1 — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) July 2, 2021

“I’m told Jacksonville hasn’t found a sweet spot yet. They haven’t relented on wanting the offset language in the deal,” he continued. “So that could mean that this takes a little bit of time for them to come to an agreement.”

Yates notes that there’s a similar situation playing out with New York Jets’ No. 2 pick Zach Wilson. Both should resolve themselves, but it may be “closer to training camp,” which opens later this month.

Ultimately, there is very little chance that the team releases Trevor Lawrence in the next four years, unless he’s an absolute bust. That would be a much bigger issue for the Jaguars than having to pay out some cash on the back end. Still, it is notable that things haven’t been totally settled with the generational talent.

[SportsCenter via Bleacher Report]