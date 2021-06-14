Trevor Lawrence was hoping to hit the ground running when he landed in Jacksonville. But it hasn’t been the picture-perfect start the Jaguars rookie quarterback was anticipating.

Lawrence was limited in Jacksonville’s practices last week because of “hamstring tightness.” This early in the process, Urban Meyer isn’t going to put his new rookie at any risk.

The Jaguars are taking every precaution to ensure Lawrence is 100 percent and ready to go for the 2021 season. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s nearing a return to the practice field as a full participant.

Lawrence told reports on Monday his hamstring is “feeling good.” He also admitted it’s been “frustrating” having to be a limited participant at practice.

“It’s feeling good,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s been about a week. Just trying to work it back to full capacity. It’s a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed. I’m feeling good and just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow. Got some good reps today, so start getting more and more each day this week and just kinda work back into it. It’s doing great. Try to work it back.”

We have yet to hear many reports regarding Trevor Lawrence’s on-field play thus far. We expect to receive such reports once the former Clemson star is healthy and a full participant.

Lawrence had been able to stay relatively healthy up to this point in his career. He had to undergo shoulder surgery earlier this year and is now dealing with a hamstring issue.

The Jaguars expect the rookie to be 100 percent healthy in time for the 2021 season.