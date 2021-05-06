Look: Trevor Lawrence Seen In Jaguars Jersey For First Time

In what was no surprise to anyone watching, Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the round of the 2021 NFL Draft last Thursday.

Just a week later, Jaguars fans got a glimpse of their new franchise quarterback, wearing a team jersey.

The day after Lawrence got official word that he would be headed to Jacksonville, he boarded a private jet from team owner Shahid Khan and went to go check out his future home. During the trip, he got his first look at TIAA Bank Field and met with the media for his first time as a professional.

Most importantly for Jaguars, he had his first pictures taken in the team’s iconic jersey. Take a look:

First look at Trevor Lawrence in his @Jaguars uniform. pic.twitter.com/kyhhhZB1fp — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 6, 2021

Lawrence got to keep his No. 16 jersey, which he wore during his three years in Clemson. Now, he’ll get to wear it as a member of the Jaguars.

Last Thursday marked the end of a long wait for Lawrence to hear his name read off as the No. 1 overall pick. For years, scouts and analysts had pointed to the 6-foot-6, physically gifted quarterback as a top NFL prospect.

Lawrence backed that evaluation up with his play on the field. He threw for 10,098 yards and scored 108 total touchdowns during his three years as a starter at Clemson. He led the Tigers to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and won the national championship as a freshman to cap off the 2018 season. All the while, he looked like an obvious future pro.

That’s now the case as Lawrence will arrive in Jacksonville with a heavy burden placed on his shoulders. At just 21-years-old, he’ll be tasked with turning the Jaguars into a well-respected organization, capable of competing, year in and year out.

