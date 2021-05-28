Trevor Lawrence Cracks Joke About His Hair vs. Gardner Minshew’s

With Trevor Lawrence joining the Jaguars organization as one of the top rated quarterback prospects in NFL history, there won’t be much competition for playing time in Jacksonville this season. That being said, a new competition is beginning to bloom in the QB room.

Through his time with the Clemson Tigers, Lawrence became well known for not only his incredible play on the field, but his flowing golden locks as well — claiming the unofficial title of “best hair” in the college game.

But, now that the No. 1 overall pick is a member of the Jags’ roster, he has some new competition.

Jacksonville backup QB Gardner Minshew will certainly give Lawrence a run for his money in the hair department — rocking his iconic mullet and mustache combo.

When asked about who had the best hair on the team Friday, Lawrence gave an honest reaction.

[My hair’s] gotta compete with Minshew now,” Trevor Lawrence said, per The Checkdown. “I’m having a tough time, too.”

It's officially a HAIR-OFF in Jacksonville 👀 pic.twitter.com/X5w2LqSEln — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) May 28, 2021

Missing multiple games with a broken thumb and splitting time with backup Mike Glennon, Minshew started eight games for the Jags in 2020. Through two seasons in Jacksonville, the mustachioed QB has collected 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

As the highly-touted savior of the reigning worst team in the league, Lawrence is expected to have an immediate impact on a Jags team that went 1-15 in 2020.