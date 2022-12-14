Trevor Lawrence Has Brutally Honest Admission On Struggles

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Oct. 30, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Denver Broncos in London to fall to 2-6. It was their fifth-straight defeat.

Trevor Lawrence played poorly that day, throwing for only 133 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Since then, he's thrown 10 touchdowns and no picks, and the Jaguars are 3-2.

Head coach Doug Pederson thinks the Denver game was a turning point for Lawrence, and the second-year signal caller was honest with reporters today when discussing how he felt after that loss.

“I’ll never forget how I felt in that locker room and it was like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this anymore,'" Lawrence said. "I just want to be the player that I know I can be. I think that kind of flipped the switch in me."

Lawrence added that he also has a chip on his shoulder because of what was said about the Jags when they were struggling.

"I don’t forget what’s been said and what people have written," Lawrence said. "Now, you see people change their mind after a couple of weeks. But I remember everything. I don't use that necessarily as my only fuel, but I definitely use that. I think that's something this team has done."

If the Jaguars can upset the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, they will definitely have even more people talking positively about them.