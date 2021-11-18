Trevor Lawrence Has Encouraging Admission On Jaguars

It’s been a rough rookie season for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to say the least. His team is just 2-7 and ranks near the bottom of the league on offense and defense.

But despite the team’s struggles, Lawrence has his chin up as the Jaguars enter the second half of the season. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lawrence declared that the team is still together and not “pointing fingers.”

“Everybody’s in it together and there’s never any pointing fingers. They do a good job of picking each other up,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “Even after the game, obviously I was super disappointed in how it ended. [I] had the ball in my hands and the game ended that way instead of us scoring and going up there, but the defense really rallied behind me. The locker room picked me up and just said, ‘Stuff like that’s going to happen and we all have to play better.’

Lawrence went on to express his appreciation for his teammates. He said he’s glad to see that nobody is turning on each other or bickering despite their struggles this year.

“[I] just appreciate those guys and I think it’s cool the group we have. I know there’s a lot of times that fingers can start getting pointed at each and you start bickering and kind of start turning on each other and we haven’t done that at all.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly aren’t the kind of team Trevor Lawrence was used to at Clemson. He went from one of the college football’s top programs to one of the NFL’s least talented in a year.

Lawrence was a Heisman Trophy candidate at Clemson, but he’s struggled to move the ball in the NFL. He has just eight touchdowns to nine picks so far this season.

But with games against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons coming up, maybe Lawrence can lead the Jaguars to some wins over similarly struggling teams.

