Trevor Lawrence Is Having A Brutal Game On Sunday

One week after he helped the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Buffalo Bills, Trevor Lawrence produced a nightmare first half against the Indianapolis Colts.

Through the first two quarters, Lawrence completed only 3-of-14 passes for 36 yards, though he was victimized by a couple of drops. Given how poorly he played, it is kind of a minor miracle the Jags only trailed 20-9 at halftime.

Jacksonville’s lone touchdown came on a 66-yard touchdown run by Jamal Agnew.

Another offensive struggle for the Jaguars, who trail 20-9 at half. Trevor Lawrence has completed 3-of-14 passes… https://t.co/af47YO2x18 — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 14, 2021

The start to the second half hasn’t been much kinder to Lawrence. On the Jaguars’ first stanza, he completed 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards and also fumbled, though he regained possession of the loose ball.

The drive ended in a missed field goal by Matthew Wright.

Isaiah Rodgers almost picks off Trevor Lawrence on third down to hold the #Jaguars to a field goal attempt. Jacksonville missed it. #Colts ball. — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) November 14, 2021

Lawrence came into today with 1,821 passing yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games. The No. 1 overall pick has shown some flashes of brilliance as a rookie, but also has had plenty of struggles, and he hasn’t been helped much by coaching or his skill talent.

Today has been an especially poor day for Lawrence, at least so far.