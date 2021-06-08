The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Trevor Lawrence Is Having A Tough Day At Jaguars Practice

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a mask.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence addresses the media before the "March for Change" protest at Bowman Field on June 13, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American, while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. Protests calling for an end to police brutality have spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In just a few months, Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence will take the field for their first games as professionals.

Meyer has never coached in the NFL and Lawrence is entering his rookie season after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Last week, the Jaguars duo took the field for OTAs.

Meyer gave his rookie quarterback mixed reviews during his first action on the field two weeks ago. “He had a great day yesterday, OK day today,” Meyer said at the time.

After another week of practice how is Lawrence doing on the field now? Well, let’s just say the rookie quarterback is doing rookie quarterback things right now.

Jaguars reporter Mark Long said Lawrence returned to the field this afternoon and threw two pick-sixes within just a few passes of each other.

For anyone that watch Trevor Lawrence in college at Clemson, the interceptions might come as a surprise. Lawrence rarely turned the ball over during his time with the Tigers.

However, he is just a rookie quarterback who is coming off of shoulder surgery. Perhaps fans shouldn’t be worried about their No. 1 overall pick and potential franchise quarterback just yet.

Peyton Manning owns the league’s rookie interception record and his career turned out just fine.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.