Trevor Lawrence Is Having A Tough Day At Jaguars Practice

In just a few months, Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence will take the field for their first games as professionals.

Meyer has never coached in the NFL and Lawrence is entering his rookie season after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Last week, the Jaguars duo took the field for OTAs.

Meyer gave his rookie quarterback mixed reviews during his first action on the field two weeks ago. “He had a great day yesterday, OK day today,” Meyer said at the time.

After another week of practice how is Lawrence doing on the field now? Well, let’s just say the rookie quarterback is doing rookie quarterback things right now.

Jaguars reporter Mark Long said Lawrence returned to the field this afternoon and threw two pick-sixes within just a few passes of each other.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence returned from what appeared to be tightness # and threw two Pick 6’s within a few passes of each other — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) June 8, 2021

For anyone that watch Trevor Lawrence in college at Clemson, the interceptions might come as a surprise. Lawrence rarely turned the ball over during his time with the Tigers.

However, he is just a rookie quarterback who is coming off of shoulder surgery. Perhaps fans shouldn’t be worried about their No. 1 overall pick and potential franchise quarterback just yet.

Peyton Manning owns the league’s rookie interception record and his career turned out just fine.