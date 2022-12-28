Trevor Lawrence Is Making Interesting NFL History This Year

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence's first season with the Jaguars didn't go nearly as well as fans hoped it would. His second year in the NFL, however, has been a smashing success.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Lawrence has 3,749 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Lawrence has been so productive this year that he's about to make history.

According to NFL Research, Lawrence boasts the highest-passer rating increase from Year 1 to Year 2 of any quarterback in league history. His passer rating has increased by 24.1 points.

Not only is Lawrence putting up better numbers, he has the Jaguars in position to win the AFC South.

As long as the Jaguars take care of business in Week 18, they'll host a playoff game. That'd be a huge accomplishment for Lawrence.

Lawrence will try to extend the Jaguars' winning streak to four games this Sunday when he faces the Texans.