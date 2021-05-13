Report: What Jaguars Are Planning For Trevor Lawrence

When Week 1 rolls around, all indications are that Trevor Lawrence will be under center for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The No. 1 pick is currently recovering offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, which puts a slight delay in his offseason.

Luckily, indications are good that Lawrence is at or ahead of schedule in his rehab. In March, Ian Rapoport reported that the goal is to have him ready to go for training camp this summer.

Now that Lawrence is officially a Jaguar, he will be participating in rookie minicamp first. However, he will be limited as he continues to work back from that operation.

“Particularly, they’re not going to ask him to do very much,” Rapoport said today, of Lawrence at Jaguars minicamp. “He’s not going to be full-speed ahead, looking like normal. Noone is going to do anything to risk anything for Trevor Lawrence, so you’ll see him out on the field, not going to be taking every rep. Going to be pretty limited, I’m going to say.

From NFL Now: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will participate in rookie minicamp, but he'll be limited in what he's asked to do. Lawrence is doing well in rehab from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/Rs9FNLc7xY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2021

Rapoport once again confirms that everything with his recovery has gone well, and it does look like he should be able to get ready in time for training camp this summer. That will be key as Meyer looks to hit the ground running in year one as an NFL coach.

The NFL announced its 2021 schedule on Wednesday night. Trevor Lawrence will make his NFL debut on Sept. 12 at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ AFC South rival Houston Texans. It is anyone’s guess what Houston will look like come September, with the Deshaun Watson situation.

That game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Houston.

