Trevor Lawrence Joined An Unfortunate Club On Sunday

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence would probably like to forget the start of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The young quarterback threw five interceptions in the first two weeks of the year and followed those performances up with another dismal showing on Sunday.

Despite staying within striking distance of the Arizona Cardinals for most of the afternoon, Lawrence struggled to stay consistent in his third NFL start. He ended the day 22-for-33 with 219 yards, one touchdown and two more interceptions. The Jaguars fell to 0-3 with a 31-19 loss.

The low point of Lawrence’s performance on Sunday was undoubtedly the turnovers. He threw two more abysmal interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

With two more interceptions, Lawrence already has seven just three games into his NFL career. He’s also thrown at least two interceptions in each of his starts thus far, which gained him entry into an unfortunate club.

Lawrence became just the fifth NFL player since 1950 to have multiple interceptions in each of his first three career games. He joins Jim Zorn (1976), Troy Aikman (1989), Peyton Manning (1998) and Blake Bortles (2014) as the only quarterbacks to have done so.

Multiple picks in each of first 3 career games, since 1950: Jim Zorn 1976

Troy Aikman 1989

Peyton Manning 1998

Blake Bortles 2014

Trevor Lawrence 2021https://t.co/VoZwSLxJC6 — ProFootballReference (@pfref) September 26, 2021

Although Lawrence obviously would want to have every one of those interceptions back, his company in the club is surprisingly strong. Aikman and Manning were both former No. 1 overall picks and both went on to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite their early career struggles.

Lawrence has a long way to go until he can be mentioned in conversation with either one of those players, but it definitely isn’t time panic in Jacksonville. There have been some bright spots in the rookie’s game, so if he can clean up his mistakes, he’ll be well on the way to a much better year.

