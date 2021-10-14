Trevor Lawrence Reveals True Thoughts On Playing In London

Trevor Lawrence is getting his first taste of the international NFL experience this weekend. He should get used to it, as the Jacksonville Jaguars make annual trips across the pond to play in London.

During his press conference this week, Lawrence said he was very excited for the experience. “I haven’t been that many places, especially outside of the country, so it’s going to be really cool and to play a game over there is going to be really exciting,” he admitted.

There is one thing that strikes him as weird, though: the fact that two Florida teams, the Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, are flying across the Atlantic for a game. “It’s kind of ironic that we’re going all the way to London to play a team from Miami,” Lawrence quipped.

This doesn’t quite fit the most strict definition of irony, but it is certainly a scheduling quirk. This is the eighth time in nine years (with the 2020 COVID-19 season as the exception) that the Jags have played in London, but the first time that they’ll take on the Dolphins there.

The Dolphins’ history with London isn’t as notable as the Jaguars, but they actually played in the first regular season game at Wembley Stadium, back in 2007, falling to the New York Giants 13-10.

Miami returned to beat the Oakland Raiders in 2014, and fell to the New York Jets in 2015, and the New Orleans Saints in 2017. This will be the team’s fifth game in London.

The Jaguars are 3-4 in London games dating back to 2013, with the last win coming in 2017 over the Baltimore Ravens. Sunday’s game will be the Jaguars’ first away from Wembley, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They hope to get back to .500 with the first London game of the Trevor Lawrence era.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

