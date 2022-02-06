Trevor Lawrence Makes His Opinion On Doug Pederson Very Clear

After a winding search, the Jacksonville Jaguars settled on Doug Pederson as their new head coach. Trevor Lawrence seems excited about the hire.

Late Thursday night, after news broke that Pederson was set to take over the Jaguars, he and Lawrence spoke over the phone. Lawrence shared his instant impression of Pederson this weekend, and let’s just say it was a positive one.

“We’re really excited. Obviously I talked to him briefly on the phone, I guess that was Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy,” Lawrence said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website. “Obviously, he’s had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself. He’s an offensive guy, he played quarterback in the NFL. All of those things make me really excited, and it’s something that I’m just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table. I think everybody’s excited, everybody’s really relieved we got our guy. To be able to move forward and just go to work now is a good feeling.”

Another thing Lawrence finds encouraging about playing for Pederson is his experience playing quarterback in the NFL, which should help him forge a stronger bond with his quarterback.

“Obviously, he played the quarterback position so he sees it through my lens more so than a lot of coaches that haven’t played the position,” Lawrence said.

.@Trevorlawrencee is ready to hit the ground running with Coach Pederson.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/YyaXGbArTV — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 6, 2022

Pederson spent the 2021 season out of football after being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles. During his time with the Eagles, he reached the playoffs three times in five seasons and won a Super Bowl.

Pederson understands what it takes to be successful in the NFL, and he’s determined to implement those practices in Jacksonville.

“I know you’ve been thought a lot but that’s about to change. I will make this a winning organization. This is why I have been hired. This is not an overnight fix, we’re going to do it one player and one coach at a time,” Pederson said this weekend.