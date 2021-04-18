Trevor Lawrence Has A Message For Jaguars Fans

Although Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been officially drafted yet, the Jacksonville Jaguars remain the favorite to land the top quarterback prospect in recent memory. As a result, the organization’s fanbase is quickly warming up to the former Clemson star.

In fact, when Lawrence got married this past weekend, Jaguars fans showered him and his wife Marissa with gifts and donations to charities that the couple chose. Clearly, Jacksonville is already convinced that the 21-year-old will be with the city’s NFL franchise in less than two weeks.

But, Lawrence didn’t let the generous favors go unnoticed. Instead, he wrote a message to Jaguars fans, sharing that he’d be donating $20,000 to Jacksonville-area charities.

“Thank you Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter.

Lawrence has already shown a commitment to his life outside of football throughout his brief time in the spotlight, even though it put him in a precarious spot earlier this week. After the Clemson star said that he didn’t have a “huge chip” on his shoulder, some fans wondered if he had the inner drive to succeed at the next level.

Lawrence quickly addressed those that doubted if he was truly committed to playing football in the NFL.

“It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment,” Lawrence wrote in a message earlier this week. “I am internally motivated – I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously…”

“That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe,” he said. “I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs.”

Lawrence will get the chance to prove that once he lands in the NFL on April 29.