The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Peyton Manning Had A Special Message For Trevor Lawrence

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday night.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning, a former No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever suit up in the NFL. Some think that Trevor Lawrence, who joined him in that exclusive fraternity moments ago, could wind up being a Manning-level player.

That will take a ton of work. Few quarterbacks have ever had the ability to process information and pick apart a defense the way that Peyton did. Lawrence has been the top prospect at basically every level of football for years now, though. He’s treated like a can’t-miss talent.

Even those types of players take their lumps in the NFL, of course. Peyton Manning set an NFL record that he’d probably like to give back as a rookie, with his 28 interceptions for the 3-13 Indianapolis Colts.

Both quarterbacks attended the Masters in Augusta earlier this year. There, they had a brief meeting, and Manning had a pretty hilarious piece of advice for Trevor Lawrence: play every snap this season, and break that picks record.

Even if he does play 100-percent of the snaps this year, which Jacksonville Jaguars fans certainly hope, it is pretty unlikely. Rookie quarterbacks tend to look more game-ready than they did 20 years ago. Still, the Jaguars are a true rebuild with a first-time NFL head coach in Urban Meyer, so it wouldn’t surprise if Lawrence had a real adjustment here.

In three full years at Clemson, Lawrence threw 17 interceptions (to 90 touchdowns) in 40 games. Like Manning so many years ago, he basically looks like he was built in a lab to play quarterback at the highest level.

Congratulations Trevor, and congratulations to the Jacksonville Jaguars, for this becoming official at long last.

[Adam Schefter]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.