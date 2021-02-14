We’ve spent three years watching Trevor Lawrence deliver some of the prettiest throws you’ll ever see at Clemson. The next stop for him, once we get past the formality of the 2021 NFL Draft, that is: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence had his Pro Day this week, an event thrown together fairly abruptly. Obviously, Lawrence didn’t need to throw, but he might’ve missed the chance if he didn’t hold it soon, as he’s set to have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. Urban Meyer, his future head coach, reportedly convinced him to hold the session, in case you had any doubts about where things are heading.

After the event at Clemson, Meyer said he was “very impressed” with the young signal caller, who put on an absolute show. His current coach, Dabo Swinney, was even more effusive in his praise: “It’s a beautiful thing to watch. It’s like watching Steph Curry shoot a basketball, right? It’s just fun to watch.”

They’re not the only ones excited by what they saw. In the comments of Trevor Lawrence’s Instagram post, which featured pro day highlights, Jags wide receiver D.J. Chark had a very clear reaction: one single sunglasses emoji. He’s clearly feeling pretty good about the direction in which his offense is heading.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of work to do, beyond the quarterback position, but they do have some pass catching talent. Chark led the way for the team in the brutal 2020 season, with 53 catches for 706 yards and five touchdowns, despite a carousel of ineffective quarterbacks. In 2019, Chark had 73/1008/8.

Keelan Cole, Laviska Shenault, Chris Conley, running back James Robinson, and tight end Tyler Eifert made up a pretty interesting receiving corps for the team that will soon feature Trevor Lawrence, in an offense helmed by Meyer.

The process of turning them into a contender will be an arduous one, but they could be pretty fun out of the gates next year.

