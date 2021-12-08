Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week.

Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the team. It’s safe to say that he believes Robinson should play a large role in Urban Meyer’s offense.

“We addressed it,” Lawrence told reporters. “I said: ‘He’s one of our best players. He needs to be on the field.’ We’re moving on”

Robinson had a fumble in last Sunday’s game. He sat out three series after putting the ball on the turf.

Although the Jaguars have been somewhat quiet about this situation, Robinson admitted that he believes he was benched in Week 13.