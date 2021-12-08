The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week.

Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the team. It’s safe to say that he believes Robinson should play a large role in Urban Meyer’s offense.

“We addressed it,” Lawrence told reporters. “I said: ‘He’s one of our best players. He needs to be on the field.’ We’re moving on”

Robinson had a fumble in last Sunday’s game. He sat out three series after putting the ball on the turf.

Although the Jaguars have been somewhat quiet about this situation, Robinson admitted that he believes he was benched in Week 13.

“I would say so,” Robinson said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, like I said last week, I mean, that (fumbles) can’t happen. When it happens and you’re out for that long, you gotta feel that way. I was just waiting my chance to get back in the game, didn’t really come until the third quarter.”

Robinson has struggled in recent weeks, but he’s still an impact player who can take pressure off Lawrence and the rest of the offense.

It’ll be interesting to see how many snaps Robinson receives this Sunday against the Titans.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.