Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Shocking Win On Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the world on Sunday by upsetting the heavily favored Indianapolis Colts to finish the season with a 3-14 record. And rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence couldn’t be happier.

Speaking to reporters after the 26-11 win, Lawrence praised his teammates for being ready to play. He said that he hopes today’s game shows that the Jaguars have momentum going into 2022.

“We’re a team that no matter who it is or no matter where it is, we’re going to be ready to play. That’s what I want us to be known for moving forward and I think we’re building towards that.”

Lawrence played the biggest role in his team’s big win today, posting his best game as a rookie. He finished the game 23 of 32 for 223 yards and two touchdowns, along with a career-high 111.9 passer rating.

It was the second game where Lawrence had multiple touchdown passes and his highest completion percentage of his young career.

"We're a team that no matter who it is or no matter where it is, we're going to be ready to play. That's what I want us to be known for moving forward and I think we're building towards that." Trevor Lawrence joins @AJRoss_TV after the @Jaguars win over the Colts. pic.twitter.com/lixPRuNsTM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

2021 was a brutal first year in the NFL for Trevor Lawrence. Between poor play and arguably poorer coaching, he had an absolutely brutal first year in the league.

His second year will feature a new head coach, new offense, and possibly even a new general manager.

On the plus side, the Jaguars are going to be flush with cap space and have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Reinforcements – good ones – should be on the way in the months to come.

Not a bad way to end what was otherwise a very bad year in the NFL.