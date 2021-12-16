Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer.

A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice.

Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the decision to move on from Meyer. On Thursday afternoon, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence addressed Meyer’s exit.

“I really appreciate Coach Meyer and everything he’s done for me,” he said. “I wish him nothing but the best. Some changes had to be made but I wish him the best.”

Lawrence said that change offers the team a chance to move forward.

“With everything that’s been going on, it’s been hard to focus,” he said via Jaguars reporter Stephen Holder.

Earlier this week, Lawrence addressed the “drama” surrounding the team.

“You’re always going to have some form of drama. I’ve learned that the NFL is just more drama in general than college, no matter where you’re at,” Lawrence said, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “But you’re right. There’s been a lot. To your point, I do think that has to change and that’s something that we need to work on for sure.

“So you can’t always be in the headlines. You just got to go play football and that’s where we’re trying to get and I have no doubt we’ll get there, but for sure [it has to change].”

Lawrence and the Jaguars will now turn their attention to the Houston Texans.