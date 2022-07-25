Trevor Lawrence Reveals His 1 Personal Goal For This Season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence enters his second NFL season with sizable expectations, even after an up-and-down rookie campaign.

Lawrence completed under 60% of his passes and threw 12 touchdowns along with 17 interceptions in 2021. His pick total tied Matthew Stafford for the league lead.

In fairness to Lawrence, he didn't exactly come into a stable environment in Jacksonville. Even so, he admitted at his press conference today that he wants to prove he's better than what he put on tape as a rookie.

“Individually, personally, I want to prove that I belong here and that I’m the player I believe that I am, that the organization believes I am,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “As a team, I think we have a lot to prove. We didn’t have a great season last year, and I know the guys in this locker room are ready to prove some stuff this year. That motivation and just having this new opportunity, having a clean slate, everybody starts at the bottom, and having your chance to work your way up — that’s the special opportunity we got this year.

“We’ve got a good enough team to win as many games as we want to, we’ve just got to make that decision and be prepared, and we’ll have a good year.”

Lawrence also talked up the importance of striking a balance between not being a turnover machine and still being aggressive and making plays.

"I think that’s something I’ve worked this offseason, and I’ve seen improvements, so just continuing to do that," he said.

We'll see soon enough if he is right.