Trevor Lawrence Shares Honest Admission On NFL Experience

It’s been a rough start to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s NFL career. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft shares the lead for most interceptions in the league through three games.

Three weeks into his first NFL season, Lawrence was asked what the experience has been like so far versus college football. On Tuesday, he told the team’s official website that it’s “completely different” from Clemson.

Lawrence said that it can be hard to keep track of what day it is because of how things move. He said he’s trying to find a routine and be more efficient with his time too.

“Oh, gosh, it’s completely different,” Lawrence said. “It’s like you don’t even know what day it is. You try to do the same things you do in a normal week. You just have to be a lot more efficient with your time.”

Trevor Lawrence never threw more than eight interceptions in a season during his three years at Clemson. He’ll match that mark before October if he throws one against the Cincinnati Bengals this Thursday.

Granted, the blame for the Jaguars’ 0-3 start doesn’t fall completely on Lawrence’s shoulders. They were the worst team in the NFL last year, and the defense currently ranks in the bottom half of the league.

It’s not an issue that’s unique to Lawrence either. Of the four rookie quarterbacks who have started a game this year, they’re a combined 1-9 – and the one win was over another rookie quarterback.

Lawrence may have had the highest expectations of any rookie in the last draft, but he’s hardly falling behind anyone.