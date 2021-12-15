Trevor Lawrence Shares Honest Admission On Jaguars Drama

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been generating far too many negative headlines this season. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence made it clear that’s something that needs to stop.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Lawrence had an emphatic response when asked about the drama surrounding the Jaguars.

“You’re always going to have some form of drama. I’ve learned that the NFL is just more drama in general than college, no matter where you’re at,” Lawrence said, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “But you’re right. There’s been a lot. To your point, I do think that has to change and that’s something that we need to work on for sure.

“So you can’t always be in the headlines. You just got to go play football and that’s where we’re trying to get and I have no doubt we’ll get there, but for sure [it has to change].”

Lawrence is just a rookie, but he certainly handles himself like a 10-year veteran.

QB Trevor Lawrence: Drama has to stop for Jaguars to win https://t.co/MRHz9Cfc43 — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 15, 2021

All these distractions can be really detrimental to Lawrence’s growth. For that reason alone, the Jaguars need to make sure they put an end to all the nonsense surrounding the franchise this season.

Lawrence has shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback this season, but he has also struggled with consistency. He enters Week 15 of the regular season with 2,735 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

We’ll see if Lawrence and the Jaguars can stop their recent skid when they face the Texans on Sunday.