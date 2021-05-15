The Spun

Urban Meyer Says Trevor Lawrence Will Be On A “Pitch Count” In Practice

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a mask.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence addresses the media before the "March for Change" protest at Bowman Field on June 13, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American, while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. Protests calling for an end to police brutality have spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, the Jacksonville Jaguars have another former college football star on their roster besides Tim Tebow. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence is still recovering from an offseason surgery, and it looks like it’s having an impact.

Speaking to the media today, head coach Urban Meyer revealed that Trevor Lawrence is “on a pitch count” during rookie minicamps. He said that the team will only give him “30-40” reps on the field as he continues to heal up.

“We’re being cautious,” Meyer said. “We probably could go a little bit more.”

Lawrence underwent surgery on a torn labrum for his non-throwing shoulder in February. The injury didn’t stop him from absolutely dazzling at his Pro Day, held just before the surgery, which reaffirmed the team’s plan to draft him No. 1 overall.

But judging by initial reports on his recovery time, he still has a few months left to go before he’s at 100-percent.

Trevor Lawrence has been the top QB prospect in the country since he led Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman in 2018. In three seasons with the Tigers, he won three straight ACC titles and made three College Football Playoff appearances.

And now that he’s on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team wants to ensure that he’s in the best position succeed. Best of all, since it’s likely going to be a transition year, there’s no big hurry for him to show his stuff.

What kind of numbers will Trevor Lawrence have as a rookie? Will the surgery impact him on the field?

[Mia O'Brien]


