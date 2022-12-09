Trevor Lawrence Takes Step In Right Direction After Scary Injury

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a scary-looking injury last Sunday against the Lions. His left leg got twisted as he was being sacked.

Fortunately for the Jaguars, Lawrence dodged a major injury. He actually returned for the second half of action.

After undergoing tests, the Jaguars determined that Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury. It was serious enough to keep him off the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest update on Lawrence's status, however, is quite promising.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence will practice this Friday. The team will then see how he feels on Saturday.

Lawrence has already said that he wants to play this Sunday against the Titans.

“That’s the plan,” Lawrence said. “… Feeling better today than I was Monday and yesterday. A little bit of the soreness is kind of going down a little bit. Obviously still sore and kind of taking it day by day, but … I feel pretty good.”

Jacksonville's coaching staff has been raving about Lawrence's toughness throughout this week.

While the Jaguars would love to have Lawrence under center this weekend, they'll have to make sure he clears a few hurdles before naming him the Week 14 starter.