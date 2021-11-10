Trevor Lawrence Has Telling Comment After Briefly Leaving Game With Injury

Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprained ankle over the weekend in the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ improbable upset over the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he didn’t expect the rookie starting quarterback to miss any time because of the injury.

That was indeed the case as Lawrence took to the practice field on Wednesday.

After the Jaguars’ workout, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick met with reporters to give an update on his status. He revealed that he felt good and that his right ankle felt better than he thought it would after the initial injury.

“It feels pretty good — better than I thought it would. I’m happy with where I’m at,” Lawrence said during his media session Wednesday. “Obviously, trying to be smart and just make sure I’m ready to go. So I’ll ease my way into it, but just trying to get as many reps as I can just to make sure I’m ready. But I’m feeling good and we’re where we want to be.”

Lawrence missed just six snaps during last Sunday’s 9-6 win over the Bills. Jaguars’ backup C.J. Beathard came into relieve him, but the rookie returned a short while later.

After the game, X-rays on Lawrence’s right ankle came back negative and it was determined that he would not need to wear a protective boot, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

All of those welcome signs point to the rookie being just fine for this weekend’s match-up with the Indianapolis Colts. Lawrence will be called upon to have a big day if the Jaguars hope to pick up a second straight win and improve to 3-6 on the year.

This season, Lawrence has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,821 yards, with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s added 136 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Colts-Jaguars game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.