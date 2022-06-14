Trevor Lawrence Tops Second-Year List: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the regular season just a few months away, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler asked NFL scouts and executives to rank the second-year quarterbacks based on how they believe they'll perform. Trevor Lawrence claimed the top spot on the list over Mac Jones.

Lawrence didn't exactly live up to the hype as a rookie. He completed 59.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The hope is that he'll take a sophomore leap now that Doug Pederson is his head coach.

To be fair, Lawrence wasn't the only rookie quarterback who struggled in 2021. Justin Fields and Zach Wilson had some rough moments to say the least.

Even though Lawrence has the talent to be a star, the fact that he claimed the No. 1 spot for ESPN's second-year quarterback rankings has sparked an interesting debate on Twitter.

Some fans agree that Lawrence should be ranked first.

Others, however, believe Lawrence hasn't shown enough to be No. 1 on this list.

Several fans also pointed out that Davis Mills should be higher on the list. He played well in 2021, throwing for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The only thing fans can't debate is that the 2021 draft class was loaded with talent at the most important position in the sport.

It'll be interesting to revisit this list once the 2022 season is in full swing.