Trevor Lawrence, Wife Marissa Have Telling Update On Their Personal Life

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (L) and his fiancé Marissa Mowry watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been enjoying his life, on and off the field.

Lawrence, who earned Pro Bowl honors this season, married longtime partner Marissa Mowry in April of 2021.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the star quarterback of the Jaguars opened up about his personal life.

Lawrence isn't ready to start a family just yet, but he hopes that'll happen in the next few years.

“I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I think we’re gonna wait a little while,” Lawrence said. “We’ve really just enjoyed not having the responsibility of having kids [right now]. … I wouldn’t say near future, but in the future. So, probably in the next few years. We’re just enjoying where we’re at and we wanna travel and be able to do all that before we kind of settle down.”

For now, Lawrence will spend some quality time with his wife. They'll be in Arizona to watch the Super Bowl next Sunday.

Someday, Lawrence could be playing in the Super Bowl. After all, he has the talent to lead the Jaguars to the promised land.