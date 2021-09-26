Trevor Lawrence’s Rookie Season Is Off To A Brutal Start

When the Jacksonville Jaguars took QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, they thought they were getting a transcendent, once-in-a-generation talent who could get them out of the doldrums. While that still may be the case, it hasn’t manifested on the field through 2.5 games.

On the fourth drive of today’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Jaguars were deep in Arizona territory for a third-and-8. But Lawrence’s pass was intercepted by Cardinals DB Byron Murphy, ending their potential scoring drive.

With that interception, Lawrence has now thrown six on the season. No other quarterback has more so far – let alone any rookie quarterback.

Lawrence had three interceptions in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans. Last week he had two interceptions against the Denver Broncos.

So far, those interceptions have contributed to an 0-2 career start.

Trevor Lawrence has now thrown an NFL-high 6 interceptions. pic.twitter.com/aOv7UyIzGa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021

If it’s any consolation to Trevor Lawrence, he probably won’t hold this mark for long if he can just avoid throwing another interception in this game.

Last week, New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson threw four interceptions against the New England Patriots. He narrowly trails Lawrence with five interceptions on the season – and against the Denver Broncos’ ball-hawking defense, he’s widely expected to throw at least one this afternoon.

But in the meantime, Lawrence’s turnovers and struggles moving the ball are going to make winning a real challenge.

Can he overcome his rough start and beat the Cardinals today?

The Jaguars-Cardinals game is being played on FOX.