The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Trevor Lawrence’s Wife, Marissa, Has 1 Question For Jaguars Fans

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday night.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence heard his name called with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence has been heralded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. In fact, analysts suggested he would have been the No. 1 pick in the draft even if he never stepped foot on a college football field.

Of course, he did that, winning one national title and taking the Tigers to two other College Football Playoff appearances. On Friday afternoon, he and his better half arrived in Jacksonville after being the No. 1 pick by the Jaguars.

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence were married earlier this month and are ready to start their new life in Florida. After arriving in Jacksonville, Marissa had just one question for Jaguars fans.

“First time in our city💙 Love it already!! Whose suit is better?? Me or Trev?” she asked on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Lawrence spoke to ESPN’s Marty Smith about the opportunity that lies ahead.

“Pretty surreal,” Lawrence told Smith. “Obviously this has been the dream for the past few years. And like I’ve said, I didn’t even dream this as a kid, so [it’s] really special and just having all the people that I care about here watching, it’s really hard to explain. I was super nervous before and just am so excited to be a part of the Jacksonville community.”

Jaguars fans can’t wait to see Lawrence on the field.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.