On Thursday night, former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence heard his name called with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence has been heralded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. In fact, analysts suggested he would have been the No. 1 pick in the draft even if he never stepped foot on a college football field.

Of course, he did that, winning one national title and taking the Tigers to two other College Football Playoff appearances. On Friday afternoon, he and his better half arrived in Jacksonville after being the No. 1 pick by the Jaguars.

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence were married earlier this month and are ready to start their new life in Florida. After arriving in Jacksonville, Marissa had just one question for Jaguars fans.

“First time in our city💙 Love it already!! Whose suit is better?? Me or Trev?” she asked on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Lawrence spoke to ESPN’s Marty Smith about the opportunity that lies ahead.

“Pretty surreal,” Lawrence told Smith. “Obviously this has been the dream for the past few years. And like I’ve said, I didn’t even dream this as a kid, so [it’s] really special and just having all the people that I care about here watching, it’s really hard to explain. I was super nervous before and just am so excited to be a part of the Jacksonville community.”

Jaguars fans can’t wait to see Lawrence on the field.