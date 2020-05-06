In late April, police arrested former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith in Jacksonville on very troubling charges.

Police charged Smith with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. The arrest was reportedly a continuation of an ongoing investigation that began in November of 2019.

Earlier this week, the former standout linebacker pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful sexual contact with a teenage girl. He also waived his right to be present at all pretrial conferences.

New details of his alleged misconduct emerged on Wednesday. According to a report from First Coast News, Smith allegedly had sex with the underage girl multiple times and allegedly paid her after sex.

From the report:

According to a warrant for his arrest warrant in the case, Smith had sex on multiple occasions with an underage girl. The report says Smith knew the girl was underage and that he once gave her a one-hundred-dollar bill after sex. She told police she used the money to buy emergency contraception. The girl told police they had sex at his Queens Harbor mansion as well as in Smith’s Cadillac Escalade.

The vehicle was confiscated by police in November as part of the larger investigation.

Police reportedly found the girl’s DNA in the backseat of the vehicle.

Last year, Smith shocked the NFL world when he announced his plans to skip the 2019 season. He did not give details for his hiatus but said he wanted to “get my world in order.”