There’s Reportedly Talk Of Tua Tagovailoa Going To Dark Horse Team

At 8 p.m., the 2020 NFL Draft will begin. Shortly thereafter, we’ll find out where Tua Tagovailoa is heading.

Many of the late mock drafts are returning to where things began, with regard to Tua in tonight’s draft. The Miami Dolphins have a major need at quarterback with the No. 5 pick, and if he’s healthy, he may be the best one in the field.

Of course, Miami is sending different signals all over the place. Some are reporting they like Tua, some have them taking Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Per reports, they’re also trying to maneuver some huge trades to get up to No. 1 and take Joe Burrow. There’s even a rumor that Miami could pass on QB with their first pick altogether, and could shoot to add one of the major offensive tackles in the draft.

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms is going in a very different direction with his latest mock. On the newest episode of his “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” podcast, he had the Dolphins going with the safer pick in Herbert. He also has the Los Angeles Chargers, who need a QB, choosing offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. As for Tua Tagovailoa, he has the Jacksonville Jaguars trading up to the San Francisco 49ers’ 13th pick to take the Alabama quarterback.

My final prediction for how Round 1 will play out.

The Jaguars intend to ride with Gardner Minshew, after his surprising breakout rookie season. If there’s a team that can afford to make a bold move like this, it could be the Jags, if Tua falls. ProFootballTalk says there is “chatter on the pre-draft grapevine” about Tua to the Jags being a legitimate option.

Most believe Tagovailoa would be best served by taking the season off, to make sure he is every bit of 100-percent when he returns to the field. It would also give the team a full season to see if Minshew is truly an NFL starting quarterback.

Simms has the Jags using their No. 9 pick on South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Down at No. 20, he penciled in Henry Ruggs to the 49ers, which would be a home run for them, since the team could go wide receiver at No. 13.

