Tuf Borland Shares His Prediction For Urban Meyer In The NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a calculated risk when they hired Urban Meyer to be their new head coach earlier this month.

Meyer has been successful wherever he’s coached, but he’s never coached in the NFL. No matter how good his resume looks, it remains to be seen what he’ll do when working with pros.

Tuf Borland, who played linebacker under Meyer at Ohio State, doesn’t have any doubts about his old coach.

Borland said at the Senior Bowl this week that he anticipates Meyer picking up where he left off with the Buckeyes.

“Coach Meyer is an unbelievable coach who has been around a long time,” Borland said, via NFL,com’s Chase Goodbread. “I think he’s studied the (NFL) game in his time away, and I think he’s going to do an awesome job. You talk to every player that’s ever played for coach Meyer, and all his players respect him, they love him. “He’s going to do an amazing job.”

In 17 seasons as a college head coach, Meyer won three national championships and never came close to a losing season. In fact, he only lost three or more games in one year on five occasions and never finished worse than 8-5.

“You’re in a league that is designed to be .500,” Meyer said recently about having to adjust to the NFL.“You’re talking about Coach Belichick, one of my great friends and a person I’ve always admired. He’s the best of all time. You’re talking about a 60-something percent winning percentage. You’re talking about this league is built to be .500. .. That’s the biggest challenge is looking across the field and saying, ‘they got what you got.’ Or sometimes, ‘they got more than you got.’ “