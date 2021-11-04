Unfortunate Update On Jaguars RB James Robinson

As if the 2021 season couldn’t get any more miserable for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they just got some rough news on starting running back James Robinson.

The Jaguars running back missed practice on Thursday with a heel injury. It’s the second day in a row that Robinson has missed practice with this injury. That doesn’t bode well for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Robinson was limited to eight snaps and five carries in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks before going down. After the loss, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer called it a “bruised heel” and said that Robinson would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

To say that losing James Robinson for any significant length of time would hurt the Jaguars might be an understatement. He’s been one of the few bright spots on the team over the past two seasons.

James Robinson remains out of practice. https://t.co/SXkvLTVonV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2021

As an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020, James Robinson won the Jaguars’ starting job and went on to have a superb rookie season. He finished the year with 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, adding another 49 receptions for 344 yards and three more touchdowns in the air.

Through seven games this year, Robinson has looked even better than last year. He’s averaging 5.5 yards per carry and already has five touchdowns this season.

The Jaguars offense already ranks in the bottom quarter of the league. Losing Robinson could cause their ranking to drop even further this coming weekend.

Will James Robinson miss Sunday’s game against the Bills?