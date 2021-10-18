The Spun

Urban Meyer Had Quite An Admission Following Sunday’s Win

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game of the Urban Meyer era in London on Sunday, and did so in dramatic fashion.

Jacksonville won on a 53-yard field goal by Matthew Wright as time expired. This came after Wright tied the game minutes earlier on a 54-yard boot.

In addition to this being the Jaguars’ first W under Meyer, it was also the franchise’s first win since Week 1 of the 2020 season. Jacksonville suffered twenty straight losses before breaking through yesterday.

Perhaps that’s why Meyer told reporters that the postgame locker room was “as emotional a locker room as I’ve been in” during his coaching career. That includes winning three national championships at two schools.

Coming off their first W, the Jaguars are now entering a bye week. They’ll resume play against the Seattle Seahawks on October 31.

Overall, yesterday’s win doesn’t really erase any of the questions surrounding this team and its head coach, but it does serve as a much-needed bright spot for a fanbase that has been beaten down the last several years.

