Urban Meyer Had Quite An Admission Following Sunday’s Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game of the Urban Meyer era in London on Sunday, and did so in dramatic fashion.

Jacksonville won on a 53-yard field goal by Matthew Wright as time expired. This came after Wright tied the game minutes earlier on a 54-yard boot.

In addition to this being the Jaguars’ first W under Meyer, it was also the franchise’s first win since Week 1 of the 2020 season. Jacksonville suffered twenty straight losses before breaking through yesterday.

Perhaps that’s why Meyer told reporters that the postgame locker room was “as emotional a locker room as I’ve been in” during his coaching career. That includes winning three national championships at two schools.

"It was as emotional a locker room as I've been in — including those national championship locker rooms"

Coming off their first W, the Jaguars are now entering a bye week. They’ll resume play against the Seattle Seahawks on October 31.

Overall, yesterday’s win doesn’t really erase any of the questions surrounding this team and its head coach, but it does serve as a much-needed bright spot for a fanbase that has been beaten down the last several years.