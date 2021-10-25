Urban Meyer Announces Crushing Jaguars Injury News

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ bad 2021 season just keeps getting worse in newer and newer ways. This time, the bad news is on the injury front.

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had some pretty distressing injury news. Wide receiver D.J. Chark, who has led the team in receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, is out for the season with a fractured ankle.

Chark has not played since suffering an injury in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. His season ends with seven receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars are coming off their bye week and will have to make due without one of their top pass catchers moving forward. Fortunately, their other receivers have been decent so far.

Jaguars wide receivers Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault Jr. both have over 25 receptions for over 300 yards apiece. Three other active wide receivers have at least 100 receiving yards this season.

Unfortunately, an avalanche of turnovers from Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a big reason the offense ranks near the bottom of the league in points scored.

The next 11 weeks will give the Jaguars an opportunity to right the ship. But they’re going to have to go the rest of the way without one of their best receivers.

We’ll see if Meyer, Lawrence and the rest of the team can make something out of this distressing season.