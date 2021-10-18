Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Jaguars Kicker

An unlikely hero emerged to be the deciding factor in the Jacksonville Jaguars victory over the Miami Dolphins in London over the weekend. Former undrafted kicker Matthew Wright drilled two field goals in the fourth quarter to give Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence the first NFL win of their careers.

Wright, 25, had only attempted five field goals since coming into the league in 2019 before lining up for three different kicks on Sunday. After connecting on a 40-yarder in the first quarter, the former UCF Knight nailed shots from 54 yards and 53 yards out with under four minutes to play to boost the Jaguars to the win.

The heroic performance came just a few weeks after Wright made his Jaguars debut in place of veteran Josh Lambo. Now, after breaking Jacksonville’s 20-game skid, the 25-year-old is in line to take over the starting job.

Meyer shared as much ahead of his team’s roster meeting on Monday. According to John Shipley of “Jaguar Report”, Jacksonville’s head coach said that Wright has obviously “earned the right” to be the team’s permanent starting kicker.

Meyer said they'll meet today on roster moves but "obviously Matt (Wright) has earned the right to be the starting kicker." When asked about Lambo — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 18, 2021

Lambo’s status within the organization remains unclear. After he was once one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL, the 30-year-old has had some struggles recently and may not have a spot left for him in Jacksonville.

That would give the Jaguars an opportunity to fully turn the job over to Wright, who’s bounced around the league quite a bit in just his first three seasons. Prior to landing in Jacksonville, he spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, as well as the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL.

In six total NFL games played, Wright is 7-for-8 on field goals and has connected on 13-of-14 extra points.