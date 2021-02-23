The Spun

Urban Meyer Announces ‘Very Important’ Hire For Jaguars

A closeup of Urban Meyer following Ohio State's Rose Bowl win.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrates winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Already this offseason, Urban Meyer made a staff hire that drew massive backlash. Now, he’s made one that will presumably elicit the opposite reaction.

Tonight, Meyer announced he was hiring former Houston Texans VP of Communications Amy Palcic to lead the Jaguars’ communications department. Palcic held down that position for the Texans from 2013 until November, when she was fired in a move that was surprising and widely-criticized.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce a very important addition to the Jaguars,” Meyer tweeted. “We’ve hired [Amy Palcic] to lead out communications team. Welcome to Jacksonville, Amy!”

At the time of her dismissal from the Texans, Palcic received support from players and media members around the NFL, including then-Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt.

“First & only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL” Watt wrote on Twitter in November. “Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more. Whoever picks up [Amy Palcic] will be getting one of the absolute best in the business.”

In hiring Palcic, Meyer not only got someone who is more than qualified for an important position, but he also may have restored some confidence in his ability to pick quality staffers after the Chris Doyle debacle.


