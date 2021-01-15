Urban Meyer Asked About Health Concerns After Taking Jaguars Job

Urban Meyer sat in front of a microphone for the first time as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars late on Friday morning.

Reporters bombarded the 56-year-old with questions regarding his switch to the NFL and what he plans to do with the No. 1 overall pick. However, perhaps the most intriguing question for Meyer regarded his health.

The former Gators head coach retired from Florida in 2010, citing his declining health as a primary reason. During the 2009 season, Meyer actually took a leave of absence from the team after being admitted into a hospital for chest pains and dehydration. At the time, the reports about his health seemed concerning, but after a year off, he made his way back to football at Ohio State.

On Friday, Meyer spoke about his health and what he plans to do to take care of himself in Jacksonville. He recognized that he won’t be able to move like he used to, but still believes he can be effective as a head coach.

“I’m not going to be running around like a nut on the practice field. Those days are gone,” Meyer said during his introductory press conference per Tom Pelissero.

Meyer’s return to the sidelines in 2021 will be remarkably similar to when he came back to Ohio State. He left the Buckeyes in 2018, also citing health concerns as his primary reason for retirement. After a year off, also spent in the broadcast booth, Meyer plans to make the move back to the field.

Last time he followed this trajectory, things worked out pretty well. Meyer went to Columbus and won a national title and three Big Ten championships.

But, the NFL is a different beast. Meyer will need to sort out plenty when he arrives to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, while dealing with a dramatic shift to the professional level.