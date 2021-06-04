Urban Meyer Was Asked About Tim Tebow’s Chance Of Making Jaguars

Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines ever since he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though it’s way too early to determine if he’ll be on the Week 1 roster, head coach Urban Meyer did have a promising update on the former Heisman Trophy winner.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this Thursday, Meyer said that Tebow has been “working his tail off” at practice.

Meyer then addressed the chances of Tebow making the 53-man roster. He didn’t give Eisen an actual percentage, but he was honest about the team’s current situation with Tebow.

“And what’s the percentage of making the team?” Meyer told Eisen. “We don’t know. This is uncharted waters. This is gonna be very difficult. But he’s been doing great. He’s been doing great in practice. He’s learning the offense. As you can imagine, he’s working as hard as anybody. I see a good camaraderie amongst the team with him. It’s been good so far.”

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Jaguars might use Tebow in a Taysom Hill-like role. That means he could end up catching, running and throwing the football this season.

Despite all the criticism surrounding this signing, Jacksonville’s locker room hasn’t had any issues with Tebow. Several players, including Trevor Lawrence, have supported him.

NFL fans will find out later this year if Tebow has what it takes to make the Jaguars’ roster for Week 1.

[The Rich Eisen Show]