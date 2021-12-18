Urban Meyer Asked What He’ll Do Next After Being Fired By Jaguars

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired out of Jacksonville a few days ago.

He was with the organization for not even a year before owner Shad Khan pulled the plug as the team is 2-11. Meyer has also been in the news quite a lot the last few weeks after Tom Pelissero had a bombshell report on NFL.com last Saturday.

In that story, Meyer allegedly told all of his coaches that they’re losers and that they need to explain to him why they’ve ever won. Receiver Marvin Jones also allegedly walked out of the facility after Meyer publicly and privately called out the receiver group.

Meyer spoke to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday and was mum on what comes next for him.

“To be determined,” Meyer said.

Meyer also spoke glowingly in that same story about Trevor Lawrence and thinks he’s going to be a star in this league despite a tough rookie campaign.

“He’s going to be great,” Meyer said. “He’s 22 years old, thrust into a place that lost 15 straight games. He had some devastating injuries to his offensive skill guys – (DJ) Chark went down and (Travis) Etienne, then (Jamal) Agnew and then our TE Dan Arnold. Those are our fast guys. And we had enough (talent), I’m not blaming that, but we had to be more creative. I just think we could’ve done better. But there is zero doubt Trevor is going to be a great NFL quarterback.”

Jacksonville will take on Houston on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.