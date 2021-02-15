Urban Meyer Shares What Brett Favre Said About Coaching Hire

Urban Meyer officially announced his Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff earlier this week. While one hire received significant criticism (and has since resigned), the rest of the group is receiving some praise.

One assistant coach in particular is thought of extremely highly, especially by a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Meyer revealed at his press conference that he spoke with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre about Darrell Bevell, who will serve as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator.

“The amount of people we interviewed was as many as I’ve really ever done,” Meyer said of the offensive coordinator position. “His interview was by far the best. His ability to adapt to my vision of the offense, which is a little different than maybe he’s done in the past, the flexibility and not rigidness, that was very important to me because we do have the first pick in the draft and there is a vision that I have about the style of offense. I’m certainly not going to call plays — that’s his responsibility. But I have a real clear vision of what I want the offense to look like.

“And by the way, Brett Favre — I called I don’t know, 10 people about Darrell — and Brett Favre, who I’ve known for quite some time, when he made a comment [saying], ‘That’s as good a coach as he’s ever been around, and by the way I had my best year with him in Minnesota.’ And he said, ‘Hire the guy.’ Brett Favre, the respect I think we all have for him, I listened closely.”

Bevell coached Favre both in Green Bay (quarterbacks coach) and Minnesota (offensive coordinator). Now he’ll presumably attempt to develop Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.