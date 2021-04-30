Urban Meyer Reportedly Buys House Close To Tim Tebow

A few hours before the first round of the NFL Draft began, Ian Rapoport announced that former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is considering a return to football.

“Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing,” Rapoport tweeted on Thursday. “Oh, and he’s a tight end now.”

That report from Rapoport sent the sports world into a frenzy, as many fans are enamored by the thought of Tebow playing tight end for the Jaguars.

Tebow hasn’t signed a deal with the Jaguars up to this point, but it sounds like he’ll be seeing Urban Meyer in the very near future.

TMZ is reporting that Meyer bought a $2.15 million mansion that’s only three houses away from Tebow’s property. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Jacksonville will sign Tebow, but it certainly thickens the plot.

Urban Meyer Buys $2 Mil. Mansion 3 Doors Down from Tim Tebow Amid Tryout Reportshttps://t.co/yX6JSIK2V1 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 30, 2021

At 33 years old, Tebow might not have too much gas left in the tank. However, it would be fun to see him back on the field with Meyer.

Jacksonville is set at quarterback now that Trevor Lawrence officially on its roster, but it can still use a few more offensive weapons. If Meyer can turn Tebow into a productive tight end, that would make for a great storyline.