NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Controversial Jaguars Hire

The Jacksonville Jaguars formally announced their coaching staff for first-year head coach Urban Meyer. But they attempted to sneak in one extremely controversial hire: Former Iowa strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

Doyle has 30 years of coaching experience, 20 years of which came with the Hawkeyes before his dismissal. Dozens of his student-athletes went on to become professionals.

But last June, Doyle was placed on administrative leave by Iowa after allegations of racial abuse directed at a former player became public. Doyle denied the allegations, but was ultimately let go over the summer.

Needless to say, a lot of people are very displeased that Urban Meyer would bring on a staffer with such a reputation. Doyle’s hiring announcement has been ratio’d on Twitter, with many fans pointing out that the Jaguars glossed over the controversy.

Here are some of the reactions from NFL fans on Twitter:

Chris Doyle’s workouts put 13 Iowa players in the hospital. He wasn’t fired. He got an award & became CFB’s highest-paid strength coach.

Doyle was accused of racial bias by multiple Black players. He got a $1.1 million separation package & only took 8 months to find a new job. https://t.co/vritP8sAQg — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 11, 2021

hmm, this resume is missing some context https://t.co/J7yv5OZCSi — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) February 11, 2021

Reporters, when you get on these Zoom calls with Urban Meyer, please don't ask him about his "controversial" hire of Chris Doyle. Ask him why he hired a guy who was fired after 20 years for multiple allegations that he made racist remarks against the players he was hired to help. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) February 11, 2021

Urban Meyer isn’t exactly a stranger to bringing on or keeping on coaches with off-the-field controversies though. The domestic abuse allegations involving Zach Smith in 2018 resulted in a suspension for the three-time national champion.

It’s certainly possible that Doyle’s presence on the Jaguars could end up being uncomfortable for some of the players. Especially if the team doesn’t win early and tensions start rising in the building.

Urban Meyer is bringing in a mix of NFL lifers with college coaches he’s known for years. With Trevor Lawrence set to be drafted No. 1 overall, plenty of cap space and a lot of high draft picks, the Jaguars could become very good, very quickly.

But Meyer is going to need to keep tensions as low as possible for the down moments – of which there might be many.

