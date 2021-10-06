Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting.

The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.

Meyer allegedly apologized to his players for being a distraction. It’s clear he wants to put the whole incident behind him and move on.

He’s not the only one. Earlier this afternoon, Meyer’s daughter, Gigi, took to her Instagram story to clear up a few things.

She said the family is “good” and ready to move on as well. “As a family, we’re good,” she said.

Here’s more, via her Instagram:

“The reality of it is as much of our lives might seem different than everybody else’s we’re still human. We have human things that we deal with and this is one of those things, but the good news is we know my dad and we know his character and he’s literally the most incredible person I know in my entire life.”

After admitting her dad is human and made a mistake, she said it’s time to move on.

“We all decided we’re gonna move on, alright?” she said on Instagram. “We’re moving on and life is good. We are blessed. I have the most incredible family in the entire world.”

Urban Meyer and the Jags will have their hands full this weekend as they face off against the Tennessee Titans.