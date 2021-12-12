Urban Meyer Denies 2 Aspects Of The Bombshell Report

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been in the news a lot throughout the last 24 hours.

The biggest story surrounding Meyer is a bombshell that was dropped on NFL.com Saturday afternoon. In that story, it was reported by Tom Pelissero that Meyer called his coaches “losers” and that Marvin Jones left the facility after he was sick of how Meyer spoke about the receiver group.

After the game on Sunday against Tennessee, Meyer denied those portions of the report.

Urban Meyer said calling someone a loser is inaccurate and he said Marvin Jones didn't leave the practice field in frustration. Meyer's response to https://t.co/RB9FfjmOC7 report — John Reid (@JohnReid64) December 12, 2021

It’s been a tumultuous season for Jacksonville in Meyer’s first year there. The Jaguars are just 2-11 and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence seems to be regressing on a weekly basis.

In the shutout loss to the Titans, Lawrence finished with 221 yards and four interceptions. He now has nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions on 2,735 yards.

Meyer also seems out of answers to the team’s struggles. He was asked about the offensive line and delivered a one-word answer in response.

A reporter tells #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer that his offensive line is not playing up to how much they’re getting paid. Meyer: “Yeah.”pic.twitter.com/c3ZGsoPQqe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2021

Jacksonville will have a chance to get back into the win column next Sunday against Houston. If Meyer can’t win that game, he may indeed be out after just one season with the Jaguars.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.