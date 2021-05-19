Urban Meyer Names 1 Rookie He’s ‘Really Excited’ About

In the Jacksonville Jaguars first NFL Draft under first-year head coach Urban Meyer, the organization addressed various glaring needs, particularly on offense. Headlining the franchise’s draft class was No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who should be able to plug in right away and begin his development at the professional level.

The Jaguars also made sure to get some protection for their new rookie quarterback by taking left tackle Walker Little in the second round. The former Stanford offensive lineman boasts NFL-level physical attributes, prompting Meyer to say that he’s “really excited” about the rookie tackle.

“He’s 20 percent body fat, 6-foot-whatever he is, 329 pounds, heavy hands and great footwork,” Meyer said on Saturday after a rookie minicamp practice, per John Shipley of Sports Illustrated.

“Without putting the cart before the horse, which I normally do, I’m just really excited about him.”

"…We just believe he would’ve been a first-rounder had he never had that knee injury," It has been nearly two years since Walker Little has played in a game, but the lean and towering tackle has already made an impression on HC Urban Meyer.https://t.co/h0rtdKQDWj — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) May 18, 2021

Little might’ve snuck into the first round but a torn ACL in 2019 limited his reps over the last two years. He also opted out of the 2020 season meaning that he hasn’t been on the field in a game since August of 2019.

However, when he was up front, he proved to be one of the brightest offensive lineman in college football. Little earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Freshman Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2017 before returning to Stanford and starting 12 games in 2018.

Although his past injuries might’ve led to Little’s slide in the draft, the Jaguars figured that the risk was worth the reward. It’s unclear if he’ll start Week 1 of the 2021 season, but he could soon be a piece to build the offensive line around in Jacksonville.

“He’s a really intelligent guy, and you just wonder if he would’ve played the last two years — he had an injury and obviously the Pac-12 canceled football and put the players in a tough position and he didn’t play — but he’s been outstanding,” Meyer said.