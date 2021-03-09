Urban Meyer Explains Franchise Tag Decision On Cam Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised the rest of the NFL this Tuesday, using the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

Robinson, a former second-round pick, has started 47 games in Jacksonville since arriving to the franchise in 2017. Though he hasn’t been great in his first four seasons, he has been serviceable.

However, paying nearly $14 million for Robinson next season has led to massive outrage from NFL analysts and fans on social media. Plenty of people are questioning Urban Meyer‘s decision-making even though free agency hasn’t begun.

Meyer explained his decision during a media session this afternoon, saying the franchise tag gives the Jaguars a serviceable or better left tackle for the 2021 season.

Additionally, this move allows them to figure out whether they want to spend a lot of money on Robinson the following offseason.

Meyer said it’s a rough year in free agency for left tackles. Franchising Robinson gives them a serviceable-or-better guy there and allows them to decide whether to spend big money next year. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 9, 2021

Jacksonville is projected to have more cap space than any team this year. Using the franchise tag on Robinson was just the first of many moves to come for Meyer and the new regime.

Meyer discussed the team’s plan for this offseason when speaking to the media today. He also addressed the idea of Jacksonville not being an ideal landing spot for free agents, telling reporters “I refuse to believe this cannot become a destination for free agents.”

This offseason might just show us how impactful Meyer can be for a football program, regardless if it’s in college or the pros.