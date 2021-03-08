The second Urban Meyer became the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he picked up the phone to call Charlie Strong. It didn’t take long until Strong became an official member of Meyer’s staff.

Strong has plenty of experience in the college football world. He’s worked with Meyer twice, once at Notre Dame and the other at Florida. This will be Strong’s first gig in the NFL.

When Meyer was coaching at Florida, Strong was also his first hire. The two have a strong connection that goes way back.

Meyer explained this week why Strong was his first hire when he became the Jaguars coach this off-season. It ultimately came down to Strong’s football IQ and ability to work with the players.

“This is our third stop together,” Meyer told reporters this past week, via Saturday Down South. “We were at Notre Dame under Lou Holtz and he was the first hire I made at Florida. That’s how much respect I have for him. The football acumen is incredible, but it’s much more than that. He’s a people person. This whole organization is going to be about the player. I didn’t say ‘soft on the player,’ but giving the player the very best that’s available to them. That means we’re going to push that player to the edge and we want to surround him with the best sports performance team, the best coaching staff, the best trainers, the best weight coaches. Coach Strong has that same vision. We share the same vision.”

Urban Meyer’s philosophy of putting players first and connecting on a personal level worked wonders in college.

It’ll be interesting to see how those same values translate to the NFL.

Charlie Strong clearly shares a similar vision as to what Meyer’s trying to accomplish.